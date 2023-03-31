Sree Narayana College Authorities Deny Role in 'Morality' Circular on Girls and Boys Excursions

The authorities of Sree Narayana College, Kollam denied any role in the 11-point ‘morality’ circular with instructions for male and female students of undergraduate classes on a study tour. College principal Nisha Tharayil clarified that neither the college management nor the principal has any responsibility in creating the circular aimed at final-year students of graduation.

The principal added that she has no role in the circular that is being circulated widely on social media, which has allegedly referred to the name of the college. It was alleged that the circular, which is without any official seal or mark, was a sign of moral policing on the part of college authorities.

“If a circular is to be issued from SN College, I, the principal, should be doing it. If I were to issue a circular, it would be on my letter pad with my signature would be on it along with a seal. The paper in question has no such sign or seal. Moreover, it is not on a letter pad. No such circular was issued to my knowledge. Students from the college have indeed gone on excursions. The last batch returned on Wednesday. They haven’t raised any complaints till now. Neither parents nor the students raised any complaints. However, I will probe into the issue," the principal told the media.

The controversial circular, with the title ‘Additional Instructions for mixed (Girls and Boys) Tour’ featured 11 points, and was widely shared on social media. It stated:

1. Special seats will be reserved for the girls, in front of the bus.

2. Boys will not be allowed to travel sitting on the same seats next to a girl.

3. Girls and boys should keep absolute modesty in dress and movements.

4. Girls should not move alone, without a lady teacher/escort or the team manager.

5. For shopping and sightseeing, the girls should form only one group along with the lady teacher/escort and should not move about in a scattered manner.

6. Separate, safe, and secure accommodation will be provided for girls. the doors will be locked from outside the scheduled time. However, emergency alarms or contact phones will be provided.

7. Though there is no restriction in photography, a girl posing with a boy is prohibited. Only modest poses are allowed.

8. Girls should avoid wearing unnecessary costly ornaments, if possible, it is advisable to wear imitation ornaments.

9. Girls should wear only such dresses which will allow them fast movement.

10. Girls should also wear footwear, which will allow them to move fast. High-heel chappals should be avoided

11. If any or girl fails to lodge a complaint against any misbehaviour towards him/her, he/she shall be deemed to have cooperated for such misdeeds and strict action will be taken against ]herefater the conclusion of the tour.

Meanwhile, raising a protest against the circular, the Students Federation of India (SFI) put up a banner ‘Sadacharam padikku porathu’ (Get lost morality) at the college entrance. The students alleged that some professors prepared the circular.

