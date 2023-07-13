SSC CAPF GD Constable Admit Card 2022 for DV/DME Released at rect.crpf.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CAPF GD Constable admit card 2022. This admit card is specifically for the DV and DME rounds of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination for the year 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can obtain their electronic hall tickets from the official CRPF website at rect.crpf.gov.in, or crpfonline.com. The DV/DME round for qualified and shortlisted candidates is scheduled from July 17 to August 10.

A total of 146,292 candidates have been shortlisted for the document verification/ detailed medical examination stage. Out of these, 14,444 are female candidates, and 131,848 are male candidates who have successfully cleared the physical efficiency test/ physical standard test.

SSC CAPF GD Constable Admit Card 2022: How to download

Those participating in the examination can access their admit cards by visiting the official website and entering their registration ID/roll number, date of birth, and other required information. Provided below are step-by-step guidelines for downloading your e-admit card.

STEP 1: Go to the official website of CRPF, crpfonline.com.

STEP 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link - “Click here to download admit cards for DV/DME of CT/GD Exam-2022 wef 17/07/2023 onwards."

STEP 3: Provide your login credentials and click on the submit button.

STEP 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Verify the details on the admit card and save the page by downloading it. Make sure to keep a printed copy of the admit card for future reference.

“Candidates must carry four recent photographs and at least one photo bearing Identity Proof such as Driving Licence, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Identity Card issued by University/College, Income Tax Pan Card in Original to the examination center, failing which THEY SHALL NOT BE ALLOWED TO APPEAR FOR THE EXAMINATION," reads the official notification.