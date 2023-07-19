SSC Central Police Organisation To Recruit Sub-Inspector; Applications To Start On...

The Staff Selection Commission will soon start accepting applications for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and Central Industrial Security Force among others. The application window will remain open from 20th July to 12th August, as specified in the SSC Calendar 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the SSC Sub Inspector Recruitment exam via the official website www.ssc.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the post of Sub Inspector, candidates must hold a Graduation Degree from a recognized university in any stream. Male candidates appearing for the Sub Inspector position in Delhi Police must have a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Standard Tests. Without a valid license, candidates will not be allowed to undergo the Physical Endurance and Standard Tests.

Age Limit

Candidates appearing for SSC CPO 2023 must fall between the age group of 20 to 25 years. Reserved category candidates will be granted age limit relaxation.

Salary

The salary for SI positions in both the Central Armed Police Force and Delhi Police will be in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Application Fee

For SSC CPO 2023, candidates are required to submit the application fee only through online mode. The application fee for SSC CPO 2023 is Rs 100. It is important to note that the application fee once paid is non-refundable.

SSC CPO SI Recruitment Exam 2023

The SSC CO SI Recruitment Exam will be conducted in online mode, comprising 200 questions. The exam will cover various subjects, including General Knowledge, General Intelligence, Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Candidates will have a two-hour time duration to complete the examination.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website and click ‘Register Now’ in the Login section. Provide basic details, and upload a photo and signature.

Log in with your Registration Number and password, and click ‘Apply under Sub-Inspector’ in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2023 in Latest Notifications.

Then, fill in the details, and submit the form.

Pay the fee if applicable.

Don’t forget to keep a printout of the application for future reference.