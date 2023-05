SSC CGL 2022: Revised Final Vacancies List Released, More Than 36,000 Posts on Offer

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised final vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2022. Candidates who applied for the recruitment exam can check the list of vacancies at ssc.nic.in. As per the revised list, there are a total of 36,001 vacancies that are currently available in 60 departments for various posts. Out of which, 15,408 openings are for the unreserved category, 8,336 for OBC candidates, 5,571 for SC, 3,798 for EWS, and 2888 for ST category.

The highest number of vacancies – 19,676 – are for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant in the department of Posts. According to SSC’s 2023 notification - the minimum age requirement for applying to the CGL exam is 18 years, while the maximum age requirement is 32 and the age eligibility will be considered as on August 1, 2023.

SSC CGL 2022: Revised Vacancies

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant: 19,676

Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial): 1.260

Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial): 202

Assistant Section Officer (Central Secretariat Service, Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT): 982

Assistant Section Officer (Intelligence Bureau): 65

Assistant Section Officer (Ministry of Railway): 74

Assistant Section Officer (Ministry of External Affairs (Cadre Cell): 126

Assistant Section Officer (Office of JS & CAO, AFHQ, Ministry of Defence): 178

Assistant Section Officer (Election Commission): 5

Assistant Section Officer (National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology): 1

Assistant Section Officer (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology): 4

Assistant Section Officer (Central Administrative Tribunal): 12

Assistant Section Officer (Vice President Secretariat): 1

Assistant (Ministry of Tourism): 2

Inspector Of Income Tax: 450

Inspector (CGST & Central Excise): 1,113

Inspector (Preventive Officer): 220

Inspector (Examiner): 614

Assistant Enforcement Officer: 24

Inspector Post (Department of Post-SPN, Ministry of Communication): 98

Assistant (Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs): 3

Assistant (India Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences): 3

Assistant (Ministry of Textiles): 2

Assistant (Ministry of Mines): 53

Assistant (5 Narcotics Control Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs): 12

Assistant/ Assistant Superintendent (Central Passport Offices, Ministry of External Affairs): 23

Assistant (Tatrakshak Mukhyalaya (Indian Coast Guard), Ministry of Defence): 3

Assistant (Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance): 3

Executive Assistant (Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance): 222

Sub Inspector/ Junior Intelligence Officer: 176

SI (National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs): 21

Divisional Accountant: 765

Junior Statistical Officer: 38

Auditor (Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India): 2,295

Auditor (Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Ministry of Defence): 42

Auditor/Accountant: 2

Accountant: 1,470

Accountant (0 Controller General of Accounts, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance): 232

Junior Accountant (Office of CGCA, Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communication): 50

Junior Accountant (Department of Posts -Admin, Ministry of Communication): 88

Senior Administrative Assistant: 1,376