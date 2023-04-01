SSC CGL 2023: Exam Notification to Release Today at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release a detailed SSC CGL exam 2023 notification today, April 1. Candidates wishing to appear for SSC CGL 2023 can apply through the official website, that is, ssc.nic.in. According to the tentative calendar, the last date to apply is May 1. The exam will be held from July 14 to July 27.

The selection process for SSC CGL 2023 is divided into two sections — tier I and tier II examinations. All the candidates have to give tier I examinations which will be followed by tier II exams. The only candidates who qualify for tier I examinations will be eligible to sit for tier II examinations.

SSC CGL Exam 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website for SSC

Step 2: Click on the new user/register now link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, contact number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Carefully review all the details you filled in and click on the submit button.

Step 5: You will get a Registered ID for SSC CGL 2023.

Step 6: Upload your photo and signature.

Step 7: Log in with your registered ID, password, and date of birth to complete part II of the application form for SSC CGL 2023.

Step 8: Submit all the details for the application form.

Step 9: Pay the application fee.

Step 9: Finally, download the form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through all the details before submitting the form. According to the SSC examination, the usual criteria for the photo and signature submission are as follows:

Photo: The size of the photograph of the candidate should be more than 20 Kb and less than 50 Kb. The candidate should click his/her photo in front of the light or white background. The applications with poor quality, miniature and blurred photographs will be rejected.

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format ( 10 to 20 kb). Image dimensions should be 4.0 cm ( width) * 3.0 cm ( height). Applications with blurred signatures will be rejected. Further information about the examinations will be updated through a notification that will be released by SSC today, April 1.

Read all the Latest Education News here