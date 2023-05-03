SSC CGL 2023: Last Date To Apply For 7,500 Vacancies At ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission ends its application process today for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2023. Candidates who haven’t filled the form are requested to complete the application by today. The examination authority will not entertain any plea after the deadline. Candidates can fill the application for Staff Selection Commission- Combined Graduate Level (CGL) on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Following the successful registration, a correction window will remain open from May 7 to May 8, 2023. As per the academic calendar, the SSC CGL tier I 2023 computer-based test (CBT) will tentatively be conducted from July 14 to July 27. The authorities has not notified the date for tier II descriptive format examination. As reported by News18.com earlier, through this drive, the commissions plans to fill the 7,500 tentative vacancies.

However, the final list of vacancies will be shared later by the commission. In its notification related to the recruitment drive, the commission said “Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in > Candidate’s Corner > Tentative Vacancy) in due course. Candidates may note that State-wise/ Zone-wise vacancies are not collected by the Commission,”

SSC CGL 2023: STEPS TO APPLY

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main site, click on the registration link available.

Step 3: Then log in to the portal and apply for the SSC CGL 2023 exam.

Step 4: To complete the process, upload all the required documents, pay the essential fee, and submit the form.

Step 5: Save and download the form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the confirmation page.

SSC CGL 2023: EXAM PATTERN

The Combined Graduate Level exam will be conducted in two tiers which are Tier-I and Tier-II. The merit list will be prepared based on the overall performance of candidate in the tier-II examination only. The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 is begin conducted by the SSC for filling up several group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in different departments/ ministries/ organisations of the government of India and other constitutional bodies/ statutory bodies/ tribunals among others.

