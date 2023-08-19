CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

SSC CGL, CHSL 2023 Exam Dates For 1600 Vacancies Announced

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 17:27 IST

New Delhi, India

For updates on SSC exams, candidates are requested to check the official website regularly. (Representative image)

According to the SSC 2023 test schedule, the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will take place on October 25, 26, and 27. On November 2, the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will be administered

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the dates for SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, and CPO exams. According to SSC’s latest announcement the SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, and CPO exams will be held in October, November, and December of this year. The exam dates can be checked on the official website, ssc.nic.in. For the 1600 vacancies, the SSC has also released SSC CHSL 2023 Notification PDF.

According to the SSC 2023 test schedule, the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will take place on October 25, 26, and 27. On November 2, the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will be administered. The SSC GL, CHSL, or CPO Tier 1 exams must have been passed by the candidates to be eligible for the Tier 2 exams.

The selection process for SSC CHSL Selection Process 2023 comprises two stages- Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 consists of objective multiple choice and the next tier features objective multiple choice plus skill test/ typing test. Both stages will take place online through a Computer Based Test.

This descriptive exam is meant to understand how well applicants can write in English or Hindi. The Essay will be between 200 and 250 words, and the letter/application will be between 150 and 200 words. The required percentage for Tier 2 qualifying marks is 33 per cent. The merit calculation will take into account Tier 2 performance. Reading numerous articles from various publications is the most effective technique to prepare for the same. In addition, candidates must be thoroughly familiar with the format for letters and applications.

SSC Exam Schedule 2023

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) – October 25, 26 and 27

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 (Tier II) – November 2

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 (Paper-II) - December 4

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-2) – December 22

SSC CHSL Exam 2023 is a national-level exam. For candidates who want to work in Ministries or departments, or organisations of the Government of India, the SSC CHSL Exam 2023 is considered to be a great opportunity. The SSC CHSL Exam will be held in various centres across India. Through the SSC CHSL Exam, which attracts thousands of applicants each year, SSC fills thousands of openings in government departments.

