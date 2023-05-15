SSC CGL Final Result 2022 Declared At ssc.nic.in, 36,001 Candidates Qualify

The final Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 results have been put out by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who appeared for the CGL tier 2 exams can check their qualifying status on the official website ssc.nic.in. The selection process involved appearing for multiple exams, including the Computer Knowledge Test (CKT) Module and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). The final results, along with the SSC CGL cut-off, have been determined based on performance at all levels.

To qualify, general category candidates needed to score at least 30 per cent, while OBC and EWS candidates had to secure 25 per cent and applicants from all other categories had to score at least 20 per cent.

SSC CGL Final Result 2022: How To Check

1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the ‘Result’ section and click on the CGL tab highlighted in orange colour.

3. Click on the “Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022" result link for the post(s) you have applied for.

4. Download the PDF file of the SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

5. The PDF file will display the list of qualified candidates.

6. Open the file and press “Ctrl+F” to search for your Name/Roll No.

7. If your name and roll number appear on the list, it means you have qualified the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.

The results show that 36,001 candidates have been recommended for vacancies in 63 different departments. Of the total recommended applicants, 15,407 were selected in the Open category, which included 1,903 EWS candidates, 17 SC candidates, 6 ST candidates, and 3,537 OBC candidates. In addition to the Open category, 3,798 EWS candidates, 5,571 SC candidates, 2,888 ST candidates, and 8,337 OBC candidates have been recommended for various posts.

top videos

The SSC has stated that the marks of qualified/not qualified applicants will be put up on the commission’s website soon.

“Post declaration of the final result of the Examination, further process of Document Verification and appointment formalities will be undertaken by the Allocated Department to the shortlisted candidates. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within a period of six months from declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the concerned User Department. Further, the Commission will not, in any circumstances, entertain any correspondence regarding Document Verification/appointment formalities from the shortlisted candidates,” a circular by the commission stated.