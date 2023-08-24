SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 to be Declared Soon at ssc.nic.in, How to Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is anticipated to release the results of the CGL MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examinations soon. Once it is announced, candidates can check the result from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. According to reports, the SSC CGL, MTS result 2023 is expected to be released on August 25. An official update on the release date and time is awaited. To check the SSC CGL and MTS result 2023, candidates will have to enter their registration/application number and date of birth on the login window.

As of now, the answer keys of both exams have been published on the main site of the commission. SSC intends to fill a total of 7,500 CGL 2023 posts, as well as 12,523 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The commission administered the CGL tier 1 exam from July 14 to 27. The MTS exam was scheduled in two phases – first from May 2 to 19 and second from June 13 to 20. The SSC MTS exam was held in 13 regional languages in addition to English and Hindi. The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key was closed on July 4.

SSC CGL and MTS Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit SSC’s official portal at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Result’ section.

Step 3: Then click on the SSC CGL and MTS Result 2023, when the link is activated.

Step 4: On the login window, enter the necessary details which are required to check the result.

Step 5: A pdf file displaying the results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the SSC result.

The SSC CGL and MTS 2023 scorecard will mention details such as candidate name, parent name, exam name, date of birth, application number, roll number, exam scores and result status.

Candidates who successfully clear the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will meet the eligibility criteria to proceed to the Tier 2 exam.

Those who pass the SSC MTS 2023 selection procedure will be engaged at pay level 1 according to the seventh Pay Commission’s pay matrix. Eligible candidates would be paid a base salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 1,800. The MTS exam is conducted for the positions of peon, jamadar, havaldar, and chowkidar.