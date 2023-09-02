SSC CGL, MTS Results 2023 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Check

The SSC (Staff Selection Commission) is anticipated to announce the results for the SSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level Examination) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2023 exams in the upcoming second week of September. Candidates who took these exams can check their results on the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in, once they are declared. Nevertheless, the commission has not disclosed specific details regarding the release date and time for the Tier I exam results of CGL and MTS.

The Staff Selection Commission administered the CGL Tier I examination from July 14 to July 27, 2023. As for the MTS Tier I examination, it occurred in two phases, spanning from May 2 to May 19 and from June 13 to June 20. Subsequently, candidates were given time until July 4 to raise objections regarding the provisional answer key.

Notably, there are a total of 12,523 vacancies to be filled for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff and Havildar positions, and 7,500 positions are available for SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment.

Furthermore, once the SSC CGL 2023 and SSC MTS 2023 results are announced, candidates can directly access them via this link: https://ssc.nic.in/. Additionally, you can also view the results by following the steps outlined below.

1. Visit the official SSC website at https://ssc.nic.in.

2. Click on the “Results" tab.

3. Navigate to the MTS or CGL exam page, depending on the exam you want to check.

4. Open the result PDF to find and verify your result.

As per the notification posted on the official website, the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be held on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023. It’s worth noting that the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam was conducted in Computer Test (CBT) mode, and there’s a possibility that the SSC will release the cut-off marks and results for the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam simultaneously.