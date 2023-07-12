CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » education-career » SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 Released, How to Download
1-MIN READ

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 Released, How to Download

Published By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 09:34 IST

New Delhi, India

The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination is scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 27 (Representative image)

The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination is scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 27 (Representative image)

Individuals appearing for the Tier 1 exam in their respective regions can download their admit cards from the official regional website of SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the admit cards for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier 1 Exam 2023 across all regions. Candidates who have applied for the SSC CGL Tier- I exam can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website- ssc.nic.in. Individuals appearing for the Tier 1 exam in their respective regions can download their admit cards from the official regional website of SSC.

According to the provided schedule, the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination is scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 27 at various test centers across the country. SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 has been released for various regions like NR, SR, ER, CR, NER, MPR, WR, and NWR regions.

The purpose of the SSC CGL Tier I recruitment examination is to fill approximately 7,500 vacancies. Candidates will require their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to access the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC, either by visiting www.ssc.nic.in or by directly accessing the region-wise table to download the admit card.

Step 2: On the SSC homepage, locate and click on the “Admit Card" option at the top. Then choose the region for which you have applied, and you will be redirected to the regional website.

Step 3: Look for the notification titled “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023 (TO BE HELD FROM 14th to 27th July 2023" and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll no./registration id and date of birth/password, which you received during the registration process for the SSC CGL exam.

Step 5: Select your preferred area/city that you specified during the registration.

Step 6: Your SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and make sure to print a hard copy of the SSC CGL hall ticket for future reference.

About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. SSC CGL
  2. Govt jobs
  3. Sarkari Naukari
first published:July 12, 2023, 09:34 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 09:34 IST