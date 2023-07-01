SSC CGL Tier-1 Admit Card 2023 Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download

The admit cards for the Staff Selection Commission – Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) tier-1 exam were made available on June 30. Candidates can now access and download their hall tickets from the official SSC website- atssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL tier 1 exam is set to take place from July 14 to July 27.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card includes the applicant’s name, registration number, roll number, date of birth, father’s name, exam centre details, photographs of the applicant, signature, and important instructions.

SSC CGL Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC atssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Admit Card" link on the top side of the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Choose the region for which you have applied, and you will be redirected to the respective regional website.

Step 4: On the regional website, find the option that says “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023 (TO BE HELD FROM 14th to 27th July 2023)" and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials, which may include your registration number, password, and other required details.

Step 6: After signing in, your SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Review all the details on the admit card.

Step 8: Finally, click on the download button to save the admit card to your device.

In case any candidate has forgotten their registration number, follow the steps mentioned below to retrieve it:

Step 1: Provide your name, exactly as entered during the registration process for SSC CGL 2023.

Step 2: Enter your Father’s Name and Date of Birth.

Step 3: Select the Area/City of preference that you had specified during registration.

Step 4: A link will be sent to the email address or phone number registered with your account.

Step 5: Follow the instructions provided in the email or message to recover your ID/password.

It is mandatory to carry the printout of admit cards to the exam centres. Along with the SSC CGL admit card, candidates are required to take a valid photo identity proof such as Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License, Passport, or any other government-issued ID proof. If any candidate failed to carry the necessary documents, they will be denied to enter to the exam hall.