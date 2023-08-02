SSC CGL Tier-1 Answer Key 2023 Released, Steps to Download

The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key and candidates’ response sheets for the SSCCombined Graduate Level Examination 2023. Candidates can log on to the commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in to access the answer sheet and assess their performance based on their responses. Tier-I of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2023 was conducted from July 14 to July 27.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the SSC CGL Answer Key 2023, all you need to do is follow a few simple steps.

1. First, head to the official website at ssc.nic.in.

2. Then click on the link that says, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2023."

3. This will open a new PDF file, where you should read the notification and click on the provided link.

4. Next, you’ll be directed to a new window.

5. Here you must enter your registered login ID and password.

6. Once you submit the details, your SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key and Response Sheet will be displayed on the screen.

7. Don’t forget to download and save the files, as you might need them for future reference.

If candidates have any objections regarding the answer key, they may share their concerns with the SSC. They simply need to fill out the objection form available on the official website and submit it along with a payment of Rs 100. The deadline for submitting objections is 5 PM on August 4.

After receiving the objections, the SSC will carefully review them and decide whether any changes need to be made to the answer key. For more detailed information, head over to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

The CGL examination was held online and comprised 100 questions across four sections: general intelligence and reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English language, and general awareness. Candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct answer, while 0.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The commission aims to fill 10,000 groups B and C posts in various ministries and government departments of India through this examination.