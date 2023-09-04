SSC CGL Tier I Result 2023 Soon at ssc.nic.in, Check Latest Update

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier I exam result 2023 soon. As per media reports, the results could be out by this week. SSC released the answer key and candidates’ response sheets for the SSC CGL tier I examination 2023 on August 2 but is yet to confirm the result date and time.

Candidates can log on to the commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in to access their results once released. The tier-I of the SSC CGL examination 2023 was conducted from July 14 to 27. The commission aims to fill around 7500 groups B and C posts in various ministries and government departments of India through this examination.

Those who clear the tier I exam will be allowed to appear for the tier II exam. The SSC CGL tier 2 examination is scheduled to be held on October 25, 26 and 27.

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2023: How to download

To download the SSC CGL tier I result 2023, all you need to do is follow the below steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials.

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the results for future reference.

The SSC CGL tier I examination was held online and comprised 100 questions. Candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct answer, while 0.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The exam had four sections: general intelligence and reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English language, and general awareness.

As for the SSC MTS tier I examination, it occurred in two phases, spanning from May 2 to May 19 and from June 13 to June 20. Subsequently, candidates were given time until July 4 to raise objections regarding the provisional answer key. The results have been declared as well. SSC has shortlisted a total of 3015 candidates for PET/PST for Havildar posts. The notification for PET/PST will be issued by the commission soon.