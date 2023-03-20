SSC CHSL 2021 Result Released at ssc.nic.in, 16160 Candidates Qualify for Document Verification

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the skill test (typing test and DEST) can download their results from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

“Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test (DEST/Typing Test) of the Examination, a total of 14873 candidates qualified the Typing Test (List-I), 220 candidates qualified DEST (CAG) (List-II) and 1067 candidates qualified DEST (Other than CAG) (List-III) (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification,” reads the notification.

As per the official notice, a total of 16,160 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the document verification (DV) round. It is to be noted that the document verification timetable will be available on the respective websites of the regional offices of the commission in due course. For any further updates, shortlisted candidates must visit the main websites of the concerned SSC regional offices of the commission regularly.

Meanwhile, the details of the error percentage of the candidates in typing test will be uploaded on the Commission’s website on March 23. Candidates are advised to log in by using their Registered ID and Password. Additionally, this facility for candidates will be available from March 3 to April 6.

SSC CHSL 2021 Result: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Result” tab that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the result links provided under ‘CHSL’ section.

Step 4: The SSC CHSL 2021 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the CHSL 2021 result

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 2 result was declared on December 16 last year. The commission shortlisted a total of 35,023 candidates for appearing in typing test.

There were about 4,374 candidates who qualified for appearing in the DEST for the post of DEO in CAG, while 1,511 applicants were shortlisted for appearing in DEST for the post of DEO (other than CAG).

Read all the Latest Education News here