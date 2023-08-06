SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 Final Answer Key to be Released Soon at ssc.nic.in, How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will shortly publish the final answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2 examination on the SSC’s official website. The final answer key for applicants who took the CHSL Tier 2 test in 2022 once released may be viewed at the Staff Selection Commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can access the final answer key by entering their registration number and password. On July 4, the commission issued the CHSL tier 2 preliminary answer key and response sheets. The SSC CHSL tier 2 result will be finalised based on the final answer key and the preferences/ options filled out by the candidates’.

According to an official statement from the commission, “it is also informed that the Commission would obtain Option-cum Preference before the declaration of the final result of the aforesaid exam." A notice in this respect will be published shortly, activating the Option-cum-Preference window/tab allowing applicants to enter their preferences within the stipulated time frame. The commission has also warned applicants that if they do not exercise their option cum choice within the pertinent period notified by SSC, they would not be given any further time or chance to submit their preferences.

SC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to ssc.nic.in, the SSC’s official website.

Step 2: Select the ‘SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 answer key’ notification link.

Step 3: Your browser will then open the login screen, where you must input your credentials and press the submit button.

Step 4: The SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 answer key will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 final answer key can be downloaded and saved for future records.

Candidates who do not exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforementioned period will not be given another chance to do so, and such applicants are not eligible for selection in the final merit list/final selection statement from SSC.

The SSC CHSL tier-2 examination, 2022 answer key, was subject to an objection period that the commission opened to applicants on July 4 and closed on July 6. Candidates who were dissatisfied with the answers offered in the tentative answer key could bring forward a complaint. The SSC CHSL 2022 tier-2 examination was held on June 26. Candidates are urged to keep an eye on the SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in, on a regular basis for any latest updates.