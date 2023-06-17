SSC CHSL 2022 Tier I Final Answer Key Released At ssc.nic.in; How To Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2022 Final Answer Key for Tier 1 on June 16. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam can check and download the final answer key from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 on the website of the Commission on 16.06.2023,” the official notice read.

To download the SSC CHSL final answer key 2022, candidates will have to enter their roll number and password as per the admission certificate on the login window. It is important to note that the SSC CHSL final answer key 2022 along with the question papers will be available on the main portal till June 30 at 4 PM. Even the scores of the qualified and non-qualified candidates are available on the commission’s official website.

Furthermore, applicants can check their individual marks by logging in via their registered ID and password till June 30. On May 19, the Commission declared the SSC CHSL Tier 1 results. Then, on June 2, a supplementary list including 520 candidates provisionally selected to participate in Data Entry Skill Test (DEST) was made public.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 Final Answer Key: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit Staff Selection Commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2022 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, a PDF file will open where the Tier 1 final answer key link will be available.

Step 4: To access the final answer key, candidates will have to enter their login credentials (Roll Number and Password) and submit.

Step 5: Check, download and keep a printout of it for further reference.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level 2022 tier 1 exam was conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2023. It was a computer-based exam (CBE). For more information and related updates, candidates must keep checking the official website of SSC on a regular basis.