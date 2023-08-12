SSC CHSL 2022 Tier II Final Answer Key Released At ssc.nic.in; Know How To Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2022 final answer key along with the question paper for the Tier II examination. Candidates now have the opportunity to download the SSC CHSL 2022 answer key from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The official notification released by the commission states, “The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 11.08.2023 (16: 00 hours) to 25.08.2023 (16:00 Hours).”

Steps to download SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper and Marks’ link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF will be shown on the screen. Click on the link mentioned inside the PDF.

Step 4: Now, log in using your credentials like user name and password.

Step 5: The SSC CHSL final answer key for the Tier 2 examination will be shown on the window.

Step 6: Crosscheck your answers and download the same for your reference.

Candidates are further advised to take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with their respective Question Paper as well as scorecard since the same will not be available until after August 28 at 4 pm.

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam 2022 took place on June 26 and the final result for the same was released on August 7. However, the individual scorecard of qualified and non-qualified candidates have been uploaded on August 11. The scorecards for SSC CHSL Tier I 2022 were released on June 16.

“Further, marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been hosted on 11.08.2023 on the Commission’s website i.e, ssc.nic.in. Candidates may also check their individual marks from 11.08.2023 to 10.09.2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission,” read the notice.

To know about the latest information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.