SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2023 Released for Karnataka, Kerala Region at ssckkr.kar.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2023 tier 1 examination city intimation slip for the candidates under Karnataka and Kerala region. Those who have selected exam centres in Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Karnataka can now download their city intimation slip from the official website of SSC at ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

Candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth on the official portal, to access the city intimation slip. The examination city intimation slip will provide important details such as the examination city, reporting time, date of the exam, and shift timing. It is important for candidates to note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card.

Prior to the commencement of the SSC CHSL 2023 examination, the admit card will be released on the official website. According to the official schedule, the SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1 exam will be held from August 2 to 22. The timetable for the examination will be announced later. The computer-based test is divided into two parts - tier I and tier II. The tier-I exam will entirely comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and tier II will include a typing test and a skill test.

SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1 city intimation slip: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the Staff Selection Commission’s official website at ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC CHSL city intimation slips 2023 tier 1’ link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required credentials (registration number and date of birth) and click on login.

Step 4: The SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on it and click on download.

Candidates who face any difficulty in downloading the examination city intimation slip can contact the commission’s regional office for assistance.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level exam is being conducted to fill group C positions in the organisation. The vacancies include junior secretariat assistants as well as data entry operators for several ministries, statutory bodies; lower divisional clerks; departments; tribunals, offices of the Government of India, and some constitutional bodies among others.