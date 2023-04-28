SSC CHSL Final Result 2021 Declared at ssc.nic.in, How to Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared SSC CHSL Final Result 2021 yesterday, April 27. Candidates who have appeared for the document verification process of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The candidates who qualified for the skill test were shortlisted for the document verification process. The notice confirms that the final selection as well as allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in ‘DV and Tier-III (Skill Test)’ have been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in ‘Tier-I+Tier-II’ examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments given by them at the time of Document Verification, subject to fulfilling the required standards.

A total of 5998 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment. The commission notified a total of 6013 vacancies.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2021: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on results link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CHSL link.

Step 4: The result links will be available.

Step 5: Click on the link and PDF file will open.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of Skill Test of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 was declared by the Commission on March 18 for shortlisting the candidates to appear in document verification. A total of 16,160 applicants were declared qualified to appear for the document verification round. The SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 2 result was declared on December 16 last year. The commission shortlisted a total of 35,023 candidates for appearing in typing test.

Except for the skill test, the SSC CHSL 2023 examination was delivered entirely online. The SSC CHSL requires that applicants have completed class 12 or an exam of an equal level from a recognised university or board in order to be eligible. The SSC CHSL has an age range of 18 to 27.

