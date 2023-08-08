SSC CHSL Final Results 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in, How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the results for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2 examination for the year 2023 on August 7. Out of the candidates who had submitted their preferences online, a total of 19,308 were evaluated for further stages of selection. The final results for SSC CHSL tier-2 can be accessed on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The CHSL tier-2 exam took place on June 26. The commission clarified that a skill test is mandatory for candidates vying for the Data Entry Operator position.

As per the qualifying criteria, candidates from the general category are required to achieve a minimum of 30 per cent in sections I, II, and III of the CHSL tier-II test. OBC and EWS candidates need a score of 25 per cent, while candidates from other categories must secure at least 20 per cent in the aforementioned sections.

The SSC CHSL merit list is based on the aggregate marks achieved in sections I and II of tier II.

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Final Results 2023: How to check

Candidates who took the CHSL exam in 2023 can access their results by following the instructions outlined below.

Step 1: First, go to ssc.nic.in, the SSC’s official website.

Step 2: Then, tap on the SSC CHSL Tier-2 results 2023 link.

Step 3: Enter the username and password that were generated during registration.

Step 4: Login using the credentials required.

Step 5: The SSC CHSL results of tier 2 will be on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take printouts for future reference.

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Final Results 2023: Tie-breaking rule

If two or more applicants receive the same score in the CHSL tier-2 result 2023, the following criteria will be used to break the tie.

1. Marks scored in section of tier-ll exam.

2. Date of birth, with older candidates placed higher.

3. The alphabetical order in which the name of the candidate appears.

Shortlisted candidates must come for document verification. The SSC notification stated, “If a candidate does not receive correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within six months of the announcement of the final result, he or she must communicate with the concerned User Department immediately. Furthermore, the Commission would not, under any circumstances, receive any correspondence from shortlisted candidates about Document Verification/appointment procedures.”