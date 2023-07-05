SSC CHSL Tier-2 2022 Answer Key, Response Sheets Released, How to Challenge

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key and response sheets for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2. The answer key and response sheets for the SSC CHSL tier-2 2022 examination are now available at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

If the candidates are not satisfied with the answers, they can raise objections against the answer key. They will have to pay Rs 100 per question challenge. The last date to raise an objection against the answer key is July 6 at 6 pm. No challenges will be entertained after the last date.

SSC CHSL tier-2 answer key: How to download

Step 1- Log on to ssc.nic.in, the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

Step 2 - Click on the link that mentions, ‘SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key,’ which will be available on the homepage.

Step 3 - Next, a new pdf file will be displayed and the answer key link will be mentioned in it.

Step 4 - Once the link is opened, enter the necessary details and enter.

Step 5 - Your SSC CHSL tier-2 answer key will be shown on the screen.

Step 6 - Check the answers and if required, download the key.

The Staff Selection Commission advised candidates to print their response sheets within the specified time limit, as the sheets will not be accessible after the last date.

SSC CHSL tier-2 answer key: Steps to raise objections

Step 1 - Go to the official website of SSC using your ID and password.

Step 2 - Next, locate and click on the Answer Key section displayed on the screen.

Step 3 - Choose the option that mentions, ‘Challenge SSC CHSL 2023 Answer Key.’

Step 4 - Pay the required fee of Rs. 100 for challenging a question.

Step 5 - Opt for the incorrect question and add the correct answer.

Step 6 - Attach the supporting document if required and submit your challenge.

According to the official notification, candidates are required to submit their option-cum-preference before the final result of the SSC CHSL tier-2 exam is declared. A notification will be released by the commission shortly on the official website. All the candidates will be required to submit their preferences within the specified period. Candidates who do not fill the option-cum-preference within the given time will not be eligible to appear in the final merit list or be considered for final selection.