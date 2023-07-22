SSC CPO SI 2023 Exam Online Application Forms Out At ssc.nic.in; How To Apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CPO 2023 recruitment exam applications. Candidates who wish to join the Central Police Organization can apply online at ssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive aims to hire Sub-Inspectors for both the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Over 1800 vacancies will be announced, and online applications will be open until August 15. The SSC will be notifying further details of the examination date through notifications on the official website.

Reportedly, the SSC CPO 2023 exam’s first paper will be conducted from October 3 to 6. All applicants should keep a close watch on the website for further information. To be eligible for recruitment as a sub-inspector in the Delhi Police and CAPFs, the candidate needs to hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university, but there is no minimum mark requirement at graduation. Additionally, candidates appearing for the SSC CPO 2023 recruitment exam must be between the ages of 20 and 25. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 for the application form.

How to apply for SSC CPO 2023?

1-Open the official website atssc.nic.in.

2-Click the “Apply" button on the homepage.

3-Choose either the “CPO Recruitment 2023" or the “SI Recruitment" link.

4-Proceed to the application form after creating a Registration ID.

5-Fill in the necessary information such as Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name, Qualification, and Age.

6-Submit your application after uploading your signature, mark sheet, and photograph.

7-Pay the registration fees.

If any candidate makes an error while filling out the form, the SSC has provided a correction window with a nominal correction fee. Successful candidates will be rewarded with remuneration according to the payscale at level-6, ranging from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400, and will be categorized under Group B and Group C workers. Those recruited as Sub-Inspectors in CAPFs will have the opportunity to serve anywhere in India. It is important to note that the SSC does not allocate vacancies or assign applicants based on specific states, areas, zones, or cities for this examination.