SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1,876 Vacancies Ends Today at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the online registration process for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police (SSC Delhi Police) and the Central Armed Police Forces (SSC CAPF SI) examination, 2023 today, August 15. Candidates can apply on SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in up to 11 pm. Once the registration process ends, candidates will be able to edit their application forms from August 16 to August 17.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up a total of 1,876 vacancies. Out of these, 109 vacancies are for male applicants in Delhi Police, and 53 openings are for female SI candidates in Delhi Police. Meanwhile, the remaining 1,714 posts are for sub-inspector candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or its equivalent to be able to apply for the recruitment exam.

Age Limit: Aspirants should be between the age group 20 years to 25 years as on August 1, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to SSC’s official portal at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, search for and click on the ‘registration’ link.

Step 3: Complete ‘Step 1’ of the registration process by using basic details.

Step 4: Then log in using the new credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the application form as directed and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Remember to cross-check all the details and submit the form as directed.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates applying for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) Examination 2023 have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas, women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) have been exempted from paying the fee.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

As per the official notice, the computer-based recruitment exam of SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI is tentatively scheduled to be held in October. The detailed schedule will be issued in due course. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam (paper-I), main examination (paper II), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Endurance Test (PET).