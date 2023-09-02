SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 7500 Posts, Check How to Apply

The Staff Selection Commission has issued notification for recruitments of constables in Delhi Police. A total of 7547 constable positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Staff Selection Commission’s official website- ssc.nic.in. The deadline for application submission is September 30.

After the end of the registration process the correction window will remain open from October 3 to October 4 for candidates to make any changes to their application forms.

https://www.careerpower.in/blog/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/01173348/Delhi-Police-Constable-Notification-PDF.pdf

Selection Process

The selection process for these positions will comprise three key stages— a computer-based examination, a physical efficiency test and the medical examination. The computer-based examination is scheduled to take place in December 2023 and will consist of questions at the 10th standard level.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Delhi Police Constable examination, candidates must have completed their 12th-grade education and should be 18 to 25 years old. Additionally, candidates belonging to reserved categories will receive age limit relaxations as per established guidelines.

Salary

Selected candidates can anticipate a monthly salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100, by Pay Level 3 guidelines.

Application Fees

For the Delhi Police Constable 2023 examination, the online application fee is Rs 100. However, this fee is exempted for all female candidates and those belonging to the SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen categories. Payment of the application fee can be made through various online methods, including net banking, Credit/Debit cards, BHIM, UPI, and similar options.

Age Limit

Candidates must meet the age requirement of being between 18 and 25 years old, with their birth dates falling between July 2, 1998, and July 1, 2005.

Required Documents

Applicants should be prepared to submit the following essential documents:

· 10th-grade Marksheet

· 12th-grade Marksheet

· Category Certificate

· Aadhar Card

· Driving Licence

· Category Certificate (if applicable)

· EWS Certificate (if applicable)

· Signature

· Photograph

Steps to Apply

For those interested in applying, here are the step-by-step instructions:

1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

2. Click on the “Delhi Police Constable Vacancy".

3. Click the “Registration" button.

4. Fill in all necessary details as required.

5. Upload a signature and a photograph according to the specifications.

6. Complete the application process by paying the applicable application fee through online methods.