SSC Exam Datesheet Released on ssc.nic.in, Check Full Schedule

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 and Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Examinations 2022. Candidates can check and download the exam date sheet from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. As per the exam calendar, the CHSL Tier 1 and CGL Tier 2 exams will be held in May, June, and July.

The official notice read, “The Commission has decided to conduct the following examinations in May, June & July 2023 as per the given schedule."

The Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff) Examination 2022 is scheduled to take place from May 2 to May 19, and from June 13 to June 20. The total number of job openings under the Multi-Tasking Staff exam is 10,880. For Havaldar posts in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), there are a total of 529 vacancies.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) will take place on May 2. A total of 15,740 applicants have qualified in the physical tests and are eligible to appear for the SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) Paper-II examination.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) will be held on June 26. The Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023 will be conducted from June 27 to June 30. The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) will be held from July 14 to July 27.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for “Schedule of Examination” available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF document will open on the screen displaying the SSC exam schedule.

Step 4: Check the exam dates properly.

Step 5: Save and download the exam calendar for future reference.

Candidates preparing for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 and CGL Tier 2 exams are advised to keep a check on the official website of the Commission for more information and updates.

Read all the Latest Education News here