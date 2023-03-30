CHANGE LANGUAGE
SSC Exam Datesheet Released on ssc.nic.in, Check Full Schedule

Edited By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 13:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates can check and download the exam date sheet from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in (Representative image)

As per the exam calendar, the CHSL Tier 1 and CGL Tier 2 exams will be held in May, June, and July

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 and Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Examinations 2022. Candidates can check and download the exam date sheet from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. As per the exam calendar, the CHSL Tier 1 and CGL Tier 2 exams will be held in May, June, and July.

The official notice read, “The Commission has decided to conduct the following examinations in May, June & July 2023 as per the given schedule."

The Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff) Examination 2022 is scheduled to take place from May 2 to May 19, and from June 13 to June 20. The total number of job openings under the Multi-Tasking Staff exam is 10,880. For Havaldar posts in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), there are a total of 529 vacancies.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) will take place on May 2. A total of 15,740 applicants have qualified in the physical tests and are eligible to appear for the SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) Paper-II examination.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) will be held on June 26. The Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023 will be conducted from June 27 to June 30. The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) will be held from July 14 to July 27.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for “Schedule of Examination” available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF document will open on the screen displaying the SSC exam schedule.

Step 4: Check the exam dates properly.

Step 5: Save and download the exam calendar for future reference.

Candidates preparing for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 and CGL Tier 2 exams are advised to keep a check on the official website of the Commission for more information and updates.

first published:March 30, 2023, 13:21 IST
