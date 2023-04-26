CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023UGC NET 2023JEE Main 2023Karnataka 2nd PUC Result
Home » education-career » SSC GD 2023: Physical Test To Be Held From May 1-15, Admit Cards Released
1-MIN READ

SSC GD 2023: Physical Test To Be Held From May 1-15, Admit Cards Released

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 14:25 IST

Delhi, India

Written examination was held from January 10 to January 23.

Written examination was held from January 10 to January 23.

Male applicants are required to run five kilometres in 24 minutes whereas women have to complete 800 metres in 4 minutes.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the selection of constables for the General Duty (GD) on April 24. The candidates who qualified for the SSC GD written examination will be eligible for the physical test. Qualified applicants can download their admit card from the official website of SSC–ssc.nic.in. The physical test is scheduled from May 1 to May 15. Candidates will not be allowed to attend the examination without their admit card. Around 3 lakh applicants will be appearing for the SSC GD PET examination 2023.

SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC—ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admit card link for the post, which will be present on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the notification for ‘ Download Admit Card for SSC GD’

Step 4: Login using your Registration Id and roll number

RELATED NEWS

Step 5: Fill in the details if required

Step 6: SSC GD PET/PST admit card will display on your screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the admit card for the examination centre.

The applicants are required to carry their admit card, four photos of themselves and valid identification proof. The ID proof for the candidates can be their Driving licence/Aadhar Card/Pan Card/Voter card/Ration card. To know more about the important documents, they are requested to visit the official website of SSC for more information. If there are any mistakes in the details provided on the admit card, then the applicant is requested to contact the helpline number of SSC which is present on their official website.

Male applicants are required to run five kilometers in 24 minutes whereas women have to complete 800 metres in 4 minutes. It will be followed by a detailed medical test of the candidates.

SSC GD 2023 positions are available for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles. These physical admit cards are released after the written examination which was held from January 10 to January 23 this year.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. education
  2. Education News
  3. jobs
  4. Govt jobs
first published:April 26, 2023, 14:25 IST
last updated:April 26, 2023, 14:25 IST