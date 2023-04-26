SSC GD 2023: Physical Test To Be Held From May 1-15, Admit Cards Released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the selection of constables for the General Duty (GD) on April 24. The candidates who qualified for the SSC GD written examination will be eligible for the physical test. Qualified applicants can download their admit card from the official website of SSC–ssc.nic.in. The physical test is scheduled from May 1 to May 15. Candidates will not be allowed to attend the examination without their admit card. Around 3 lakh applicants will be appearing for the SSC GD PET examination 2023.

SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC—ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admit card link for the post, which will be present on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the notification for ‘ Download Admit Card for SSC GD’

Step 4: Login using your Registration Id and roll number

Step 5: Fill in the details if required

Step 6: SSC GD PET/PST admit card will display on your screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the admit card for the examination centre.

The applicants are required to carry their admit card, four photos of themselves and valid identification proof. The ID proof for the candidates can be their Driving licence/Aadhar Card/Pan Card/Voter card/Ration card. To know more about the important documents, they are requested to visit the official website of SSC for more information. If there are any mistakes in the details provided on the admit card, then the applicant is requested to contact the helpline number of SSC which is present on their official website.

Male applicants are required to run five kilometers in 24 minutes whereas women have to complete 800 metres in 4 minutes. It will be followed by a detailed medical test of the candidates.

SSC GD 2023 positions are available for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles. These physical admit cards are released after the written examination which was held from January 10 to January 23 this year.

