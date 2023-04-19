SSC GD Constable 2023: Physical Test Exam Postponed, Check New Dates

There is an important announcement for candidates appearing in the Staff Selection Commission GD Constable PET/PST Exam 2023. The SSC GD Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) has been postponed and will now be conducted from April 24, 2023. The centre-wise SSC GD PET/PST admit card 2023 will be released by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soon on its official website - rect.crpf.gov.in.

The exam was scheduled to happen earlier on April 15, 2023. The final answer key has been released and is available on the website. The official notice of the result suggests that the final answer key of the SSC GD Tier 1 exam was out on April 17. The PET/PST exam will happen between April 24 and May 8. As soon as the results of the exam are out, the selected candidates will be called for a Detailed Medical Examination (DME) where their bodies will be checked thoroughly to meet the physical fitness criteria of the posts.

About 4 lakh candidates will be appearing for the PET/PST exam. The SSC GD Constable tentative answer key for this year’s tier 1 exam was released on February 18. The Commission also released the response sheet along with the tentative answer key. The exam was held from January 10 to February 14 this year and a total of 50,187 vacancies are available in the organisation.

The process to check the SSC GD PET/PST 2023 results involves the following steps:

Visit the Official SSC Website.

Tap on the Result tag on the top navigation bar.

Select the Relevant SSC GD PET/ PST Result link.

SSC GD PET/PST Result will appear on the new page.

Candidates should match their roll numbers to the result pdf to check their results.

All candidates are advised to regularly visit the website of SSC for any updates related to the GD exam. It is to be noted that the exam happened earlier than last year. The dates of the PET/PST exam in 2022 were from May 18 to June 9.

