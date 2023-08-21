SSC GD Constable Final Results Announced On ssc.nic.in, Check Cut Off Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the 2022 Narcotics Control Bureau Examinations for the positions of Sepoy and Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Assam Rifles. On the official website, ssc.nic.in, candidates who took the test can verify and obtain the results.

SSC GD Constable Final Results: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to ssc.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the “Results" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, select the link for the SSC GD Final Results 2022.

Step 4. After being routed to a new page, complete your registration information and press “Submit."

Step 5: The screen will show results.

Step 6: Download the outcome and print it out for your records.

Between January 10 and February 13, 2023, the Staff Selection Commission administered the examinations for Constable (GD) in the CAPFs, SSF Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. On April 8, 2023, the Computer Based Examination’s results were announced. A total of 3,70,998 people were chosen to take the PET/PST exam.

On June 30, 2023, the SSC GD Constable PET/ PST results were released. A total of 93,228 applicants were chosen to move on to the Document Verification (DV)/Detailed Medical Examination (DME) phase of the hiring process. CRPF conducted the DV/ DME and RME from July 17 to August 7, 2023.As a result, 49590 positions have been taken into consideration for the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NCB, and SSF, with the exception of 597 positions in Manipur.

Candidates who have been selected for the PET and PST will proceed to the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Those shortlisted for the DME round will receive further information about its specifics in due course. It is advised to regularly check the official website of SSC for updates and additional details.

Meanwhile, the State Selection Commission (SSC) has published the preliminary answer keys for SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1. The answer key will be accessible on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2023 was held throughout the country from August 2 to 17. Applicants will be able to obtain their response sheets using their login ID and password. The SSC recommended students print their response sheets because they will only be available for a limited time period.