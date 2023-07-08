SSC GD Constable Notification 2023: Medical Examination Date And Other Key Details

The results of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) General Duty (GD) Constable 2023 have been declared on the official website ssc.nic.in. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) conducted the PET and PST at multiple centers throughout India.

Now, out of the total 1.46 lakh candidates, the qualified male and female applicants have been selected for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The DME will take place at designated centres determined by the CAPFs. Below is the process of DME, conducted by CAPF for the recruitment of SSC GD Constable 2023.

DME for male and female candidates

A selected group of candidates who passed the PET/PST round will proceed to the DME. The CRPF has officially announced that the SSC GD Constable medical test will begin on July 17. This examination aims to ensure that candidates meet the physical and medical fitness requirements for acceptance into the CAPFs. Qualified candidates will undergo a comprehensive medical assessment conducted by Medical Boards appointed by the CAPFs. The detailed criteria for physical and medical fitness can be found in the provided link.

https://www.mha.gov.in/sites/default/files/policedevison_17062021_0.pdf

The Medical Examination for the candidates will adhere to the guidelines outlined for the Recruitment Medical Examination (RME) applicable to both General Duty Officers (GOs) and Non-Gazetted Officers (NGOs) in CAPFs and Assam Rifles (AR).

Documents To Be Verified At The Time DME:

Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate for age, name, and educational qualification.

Residence Certificate/Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority.

Valid NCC Certificate, if applicable.

Certificate from serving defense personnel.

Affidavit from Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Caste certificates from candidates seeking reservation/age relaxation.

Certificate from candidates seeking relaxation in height/chest measurement.

Certificate from District Collector/District Magistrate regarding dependent applicants of riot victims.

Birth/Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee.

Requirements For Final Selection of SSC GD Constable

To be appointed as a GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, NIA, SSF, or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, candidates must perform well in all three stages of the SSC GD Constable Exam: Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST), and DME. Physical and medical fitness is also a crucial requirement for these positions.