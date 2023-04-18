SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Final Answer Key Released For Over 50,000 Vacancies, How to Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. The commission released the answer key along with the question papers on the official website on April 17. The SSC GD Constable result 2022 was declared on April 8.

Through this recruitment exam, SSC will fill up a total of 50,187 Constable (GD) posts in SSF, CAPFs, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

All candidates are requested to print a copy of their specific Question Paper(s) as well as the final answer key. “This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from 17.04.2023 (04:00 PM) to 08.05.2023 (04:00 PM),” reads the notification issued by the SSC.

Candidates are also advised to have a printout of their respective response sheets, as it will not be available after May 8.

SSC Constable GD Final Answer Key: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit SSC’s official page at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the main site, go to the ‘Answer Key’ link.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads - “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022”.

Step 4: As the new window opens, enter your login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 5: Check the final answer key properly and download the page.

Step 6: Take a printout of the SSC Constable GD Final Answer Key for future use or reference.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process for the SSC GD Constable includes several stages – such as Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), medical examination and document verification process.

Read all the Latest Education News here