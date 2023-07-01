SSC GD Constable Results Out: Over 3.5 Lakh Candidates Pass The Exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially announced the results for the SSC GD constable examination on June 30. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) for the constable positions in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022 can now access their results on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD PET PST Exam took place this year from May 1 to May 15, and the results for over 3.5 lakh candidates are now available for download on the official website.

According to the recently released results, a total of 146,292 candidates have been declared successful in the SSC GD constable examination. The candidates from Manipur are not included in these results as the PET PST for that state has not yet been conducted. The results are available for candidates from other states. The written examination results were announced on April 8.

The selection process of SSC GD is conducted through four stages, which include a written test (computer-based), a physical standard test (PST), a physical efficiency test (PET), and a medical test. The merit list includes the roll number of the candidates who scored more than the cut-off decided and are shortlisted for the further phases of the selection process.

To download the SSC GD Constable Results 2023, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the “Results" link available for constable GD posts on the homepage.

A new PDF file will appear on the screen. Click on the “CONSTABLE GD" tab to check the list of candidates eligible for All-India vacancies under various posts.

The SSC GD Constable Results for men and women will be displayed in two rows respectively.

Each row will have three columns: Write Up, Result, and Marks. The “Write Up" column contains important details such as the cutoff points, while the “Result" column contains the list of qualified candidates. Click on “Click Here" in the results section.

Review the results and the list of shortlisted candidates.

Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who have been selected for the PET and PST will proceed to the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Those shortlisted for the DME round will receive further information about its specifics in due course. It is advised to regularly check the official website of SSC for updates and additional details.