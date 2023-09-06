Ahead Of G20 Summit, SSC Issues Notification For Candidates With Delhi As Exam Venue

Ahead of the SSC MTS examination schedule for September 8, the Staff Selection Commission has released a notification especially for candidates with Delhi as there exam venue. The notice dated September 6, 2023 ask candidates to plan their journey to examination venue early and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid unexpected inconveniences.

Applicants are also suggested to follow a detailed traffic advisory including suggested road routes, suggested

routes for railway stations, important traffic regulations, advisory for DTC, bus/inter state bus, advisory for metro services, instruction for general public, etc. These details can be found on Delhi Traffic Police website.

The development comes in the when India is going to host G 20 Summit in the National Capital. Hence, vehicular movements in the capital and adjoining areas are restricted in view of G20 Summit. The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam is now taking place. The exam is given at numerous testing locations across the nation from September 1 to September 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of SSC MTS 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Havildar 2023 exam can check their result and cut off list by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The result can be able to checked using login credentials such as roll number and name.

A total of 3015 candidates have been shortlisted for PET/PST in the recruitment exam. The computer-based SSC MTS 2023 exam was conducted in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20. According to the released official notice, the computer-based examination was conducted in several phases. Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/PST on the basis of normalised scores for the post of Havildar (CBIC & CBN). SSC has shortlisted a total of 3015 candidates for PET/PST for Havildar posts. The notification for PET/PST will be issued by the commission soon.

The SSC MTS exam was given in 13 regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi. There are a total of 12,523 vacancies to be filled for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff and Havildar positions.