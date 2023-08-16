SSC JE 2023 Registration for 1,324 Vacancies to End Today at ssc.nic.in, How to Apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online registration process for the recruitment of the Junior Engineer (Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical) exam 2023 today, August 16. Candidates can apply for the SSC JE recruitment test by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in till 11 pm. Once the application process ends, the correction window will open from August 17 to 18 (up to 11 pm).

According to the official notice, the recruitment test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October, this year. Through this recruitment campaign, the commission aims to fill up a total of 1,324 vacancies of Junior Engineer for several offices/ organisations of the Government of India (GoT).

SSC Junior Engineers Recruitment 2023: List Of Vacancies

Central Public Works Department

JE (Civil): 421

JE (Electrical): 124

Border Roads Organisation (Male candidates only)

JE (Civil): 431

JE (Electrical & Mechanical): 55

Central Water Commission

JE (Civil): 188

JE (Mechanical): 23

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)

JE (Civil): 7

JE (Mechanical): 1

Farakka Barrage Project

JE (Civil): 15

JE (Mechanical): 6

Military Engineer Services

JE (Civil): 29

JE (Electrical & Mechanical): 18

National Technical Research Organisation

JE (Civil): 4

JE (Electrical): 1

JE (Mechanical): 1

SSC JE Recruitment Exam 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘Apply’ section.

Step 3: Then click on the section for ‘Junior Engineer Recruitment’

Step 4: To proceed further, click on the application link provided for JE Recruitment 2023. Candidates need to login/register.

Step 5: Fill out the application form as asked, upload all the documents, and pay the fee.

Step 6: Once the above process is done, click on submit.

SSC JE Recruitment Exam 2023: Application Fee

To apply for the JE exam, candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas, ST, SC, PwBD, and women applicants have been exempted from the payment of application fees.

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based exam (paper I and paper II). Those who are shortlisted will be called for document verification.