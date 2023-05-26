SSC JE Final Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Check Steps to Download

The Junior Engineer (JE) final result 2022 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who took part in the examination can now access the SSC JE result and cut-off scores on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Among the applicants who appeared for the examination, a total of 2,798 candidates have qualified for JE posts in electrical, mechanical, civil engineering; quantity surveying, and contracts.

SSC JE final result for the year 2022: How to Check

Step 1 - Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2 - Locate the “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2022 – Declaration of final result" link on the homepage.

Step 3 - Click on the available link. A PDF file will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5 - Carefully review the result displayed in the PDF. Look for your name or roll number to check if you have qualified for the SSC JE final result.

top videos

Step 6 - If needed, you can download the PDF file for future reference. Simply click on the download button or use the save option in your browser to save a copy of the result document.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notice on its official website informing the number of candidates who passed along with the category-wise breakup. The notice reads, “As per provisions of the Notice of Examination, allocation of posts and departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in paper-I and paper-II and the preference of posts/ departments submitted by them online. Subject to their qualifying in the document verification to be conducted by the respective user departments, a total of 2798 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted.”