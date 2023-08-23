SSC JHT 2023 Online Registration Process Commences at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published a notification for various posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator, for a total of 307 vacancies. As per the official notification, the registration process has already commenced as of August 23. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in. The last date to fill out the online application form is September 12 until 11 PM, while the deadline for making online fee payments has been set at September 12, till 11 PM.

The correction window to make changes in the online application form and fee payment will begin on September 13 and end on September 14.

SSC JHT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible for the recruitment, candidates should be at least 18 years old and not more than 30 years old as of August 1. This means that candidates must have been born between August 2, 1993, and August 1, 2005, to be eligible for application. Nevertheless, some relaxation in the age criteria is available for reserved and other specific categories.

SSC JHT 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on tossc.nic.in, the official site of SSC.

Step 2: In the login section, click on the ‘New User’ option.

Step 3: Register yourself by adding all the necessary details.

Step 4: Once you have registered yourself, login using your user name and password.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form and pay the registration fee as required.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully before submitting the form.

Step 7: Take a printout of the SSC JHT 2023 confirmation page for further requirements.

SSC JHT 2023: Application Fee

Candidates who are applying for the exam will have to pay a fee. For general category candidates, the registration fee is Rs. 100. Additionally, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. It is important to note that the fee can be paid only through online modes, such as BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using a Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay credit or debit card.

SSC JHT 2023: Selection Process

The SSC JHT 2023 selection process involves a computer-based examination and the minimum qualifying marks for different categories. Unreserved candidates must score a minimum of 30 per cent, whereas candidates who belong to the OBC and EWS categories will have to score a minimum of 25 per cent. The rest of the categories will be required to score a minimum of 20 per cent in the examination.