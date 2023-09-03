SSC MTS 2023 Result Released, Check Merit List, Cut off Scores

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of SSC MTS 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Havildar 2023 exam can check their result and cut off list by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The result can be able to checked using login credentials such as roll number and name. A total of 3015 candidates have been shortlisted for PET/PST in the recruitment exam. The computer-based SSC MTS 2023 exam was conducted in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20.

According to the released official notice, the computer-based examination was conducted in several phases. Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/PST on the basis of normalised scores for the post of Havildar (CBIC & CBN). SSC has shortlisted a total of 3015 candidates for PET/PST for Havildar posts. The notification for PET/PST will be issued by the commission soon.

SSC MTS 2023 Result: Cut off Scores

General Category - 1005

EWS - 250

SC - 530

ST - 145

OBC - 715

Other than ESM - 265

OH - 40

HH - 35

SSC MTS Havaldar Result 2023: How to check

Step 1 - Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2 - Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step 3 - A PDF file containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates will open.

Step 4 - Check your SSC MTS Havaldar result 2023.

Step 5 - Save it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The SSC MTS exam was given in 13 regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi. There are a total of 12,523 vacancies to be filled for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff and Havildar positions. Those who clear the SSC MTS exam can apply for jobs at different government agencies. The answer key was made public on June 28, and candidates could file objections till July 4 by paying Rs 100 for each question or answer that was contested. Through the exam, candidates can apply for various positions including peon, jamadar, etc, among the MTS positions.