SSC MTS And Havaldar Exam Results Out Soon; All You Need To Know

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is on the brink of unveiling the results for the SSC MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) and Havaldar exams. Although an official date hasn’t been confirmed yet, reports from various media outlets suggest that the results are likely to be announced shortly. Candidates who appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination 2022 can anticipate the release of their results, referred to as SSC MTS Havaldar Result 2023, on the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS and Havildar Recruitment Exam were conducted in two distinct phases. The initial phase spanned from May 2 to May 19, followed by the second phase held from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The provisional answer key was made accessible to candidates on June 28, and they were given until July 4, 2023, to raise any concerns or challenges regarding the key. The aim of the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havildar (CBIC and CBN) Exam 2022 is to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies.

Candidates who successfully clear this examination will meet the eligibility criteria to proceed to the Tier 2 exam. Additionally, upon the announcement of the SSC MTS Havaldar Result 2023, candidates will be provided with a direct link for easy access to their results. Furthermore, the outcome of the SSC MTS 2023 can also be obtained by following a set of simple steps.

How to Check MTS Result 2023: A Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Navigate to the result section.

Choose the link that corresponds to either SSC MTS Exam Result 2022 Tier 1 or SSC Havildar Exam Result 2022.

A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

Verify your SSC MTS Result 2023 within the list.

Save the document for future reference.

As aspirants eagerly await the release of the SSC MTS and Havaldar exam results, they can take advantage of the straightforward procedure outlined above to quickly access their results as soon as they are declared. This step marks a pivotal moment in the journey of candidates who have worked diligently to secure a position in the Multi Tasking Staff and Havaldar positions, offering them a potential gateway to a promising career ahead.