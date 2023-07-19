SSC MTS And Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 3,954 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration for the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can apply through the official SSC website, https://ssc.nic.in, until 11 pm on July 21. The SSC MTS (Tier-I) computer-based exam is scheduled for September. Candidates can make modifications to their application forms between July 26 and July 28.

The registration aims to fill a total of 3,954 posts. Of these, there are 2,196 vacancies for MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff), and there are 1,758 vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) and CBN (Central Board of Narcotics).

The selected candidates will be paid under Pay Level-1 of the 7th Pay Commission. MTS will serve in various ministries/departments/offices of the Indian government and other bodies across states and union territories. Havaldar positions will serve under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, and will be placed in CBIC and CBN. Both are general central service group ‘c’ non-gazetted, non-ministerial posts.

SSC in its official notification said, “It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that eligible candidates for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 21.07.2023 and not wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of inability or failure to log in to the website due to heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of the last date for submission of the applications shall be granted under any circumstances."

Age Limit :

For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue), the age limit is set between 18 to 25 years.

For Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and certain MTS posts, the age limit is 18 to 27 years.

Applicants belonging to reserved categories are eligible for upper age limit relaxation as per the applicable government regulations.

Educational Qualification:

To be eligible for the SSC MTS 2023 examination, candidates must have completed Class 10 or matriculation from a recognised board or an equivalent qualification.

Application Fees:

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, with exemptions for women, SC, ST, PWD, and ESM category applicants.

How To Apply:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

Complete one-time registration on the portal.

Click ‘Apply’ for the ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2023.

Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fees.

Download and save the application for future reference.