SSC MTS Final Result 2021 Announced on ssc.nic.in, 7368 Candidates Qualify

The SSC MTS Final Result 2021 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates, who appeared in the recruitment exam for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical Staff) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts may access the results at ssc.nic.in.

It must be noted that the selection list is provisional and User Departments will carefully examine the eligibility in all respects before extending an offer letter to the candidates. The SSC had earlier released the final answer key along with the question paper on the computer-based examination of the Multi-Tasking Staff examination in October last year. The recruitment drive was open for candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years. To be eligible, the candidates must have cleared Class 10 or equivalent exam from a recognised board.

According to the official notice, on April 6, the detailed marks of the candidates will be posted on SSC’s official website. The link will remain active till April 20.

SSC MTS 2021 Final Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC which is ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: When you will land on their home page, click on the result option mentioned next to the answer key on the rightmost corner of the website.

Step 3: After clicking on the result option, you can easily find the pdf for Final Result 2021.

Step 4: Click on the PDF file and you will land on another page.

Step 5: You can check your result here and can download the respective page.

Step 6: Don’t forget to keep a hard copy of your result for future reference.

The SSC MTS recruitment exams consisted of 2 stages- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 was an objective type test consisting of four sections - general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English, and general awareness. Paper 2 was a descriptive type test in which candidates are required to write a short essay or letter in English or any other language included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution.

You can find the results of selected 7368 candidates (excluding 126 whose names have been withheld) on the official site of the commission.