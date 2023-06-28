SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023 Schedule To Be Released On June 30

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published a notification regarding the Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar Exam for the year 2023. According to the announcement, the commission will publish the entire schedule of the SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023 test on June 30. Originally, this timetable was supposed to be made public on June 14, but that failed to take place. Candidates may check the dates for the SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023 on the official website, ssc.nic.in, soon after the schedule is released on June 30.

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 14.06.2023, is now rescheduled to be published on 30.06.2023,” reads the SSC’s official notice.

The SSC MTS 2023 Examination for Multi Tasking Staff positions will be carried out in two parts, namely SSC MTS Tier-1 and SSC MTS Tier-2, with a PET & PST after the Tier-1 Exam for SSC MTS Havaldar.

Beginning this year, the SSC MTS Exam will be administered in 15 different languages. While filling out the application form, candidates will be presented with the option of selecting their preferred language for the exam. Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, laravalan, Maniouri (also Meitei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu are among the languages offered in the SSC MTS 2023 Exam.

The SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam is expected to take place around October 2023. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for any additional changes and announcements concerning the SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam.

Meanwhile, the application status for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 2023 has been made public by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in a handful of states. Candidates from the KKR area of Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep can check the current status of their SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 application on the SSC KKR region’s official website.

The candidates’ SSC CGL registration number and date of birth are required in order to verify the progress of their application. The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination is scheduled to be carried out between July 14 and July 27. The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 is expected to be announced soon by the Commission.