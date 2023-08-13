SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023 Likely to be Released Today at ssc.nic.in, How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is getting ready to release the SSC MTS result 2023. The official website, ssc.nic.in will be hosting the results for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022. Once the results have been released, candidates who took the exam can access the website to get them by entering their registration number, date of birth, and any other information requested by the results portal.

The formal confirmation of the date and time for the result announcement is still pending, however, according to media reports, the results could be released today.

The SSC MTS cut-off scores will also be made public on the results portal along with the results announcement. The SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment test was held in two stages. Both the first and second phases took place between May 2 and May 19 and June 13 and June 20, respectively. On June 28, the preliminary answer key was made available and the deadline for filing objections was set for July 4.

SSC MTS, Havaldar results 2023: how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the “results” tab available on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Click on the “SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 result” link

Step 4: A PDF document with the roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details on the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff result scorecard.

Step 6: Download the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff scorecard and take a printout of it for future records.

A total of 12,523 positions are up for grabs in the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022. Candidates who pass this test will be able to sit for Paper 2. Candidates will need to write a brief essay and a letter in either English or any of the languages mentioned in Schedule VIII of the Constitution for Paper 2, which will be in a descriptive format and be administered in pen and paper mode.

Candidates who pass the recruitment examination will be chosen for numerous Group ‘C’ jobs such as peon, junior operator, gardener, and so on in a variety of government departments,