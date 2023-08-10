SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023 to be Released Soon at ssc.nic.in, How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the result for Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) examination 2023 soon. According to reports, it is likely to be declared today, August 10. Once it is out, candidates can check and download their results in a PDF format from the official website – ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS 2023 answer key was released on June 28 and objections were accepted by paying Rs. 100 per question or per answer challenged until July 4. The commission will publish a list of recommended aspirants for the positions of MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN).

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and select the ‘Result’ option.

Step 3: Then search for the SSC MTS Result 2023 link and click on it.

Step 5: The SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023 for future records.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment exam was held in two stages. The first phase took place from May 2 to May 19, and the second phase was scheduled from June 13 to June 20. The SSC MTS exam was given in 13 regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi.

The SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. Candidates who pass this exam will be entitled to take the tier 2 exam.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023: Cut-off

Along with the SSC MTS 2023 result, the Commission will also announce the cut-off marks. The SSC MTS cut-off will provide candidates with a better idea of the difficulty of the exam.

The SSC MTS Result 2023 is of utmost importance to applicants who have been eagerly waiting for their performance assessment. Passing the test opens the door to a variety of job options in different government agencies. Peon, jamadar, and other supporting roles are among the MTS positions. It offers applicants secure and reputable employment in the public sector.