SSC MTS Notification 2023: All You Need To Know

Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts the SSC MTS exam to hire candidates for Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar posts in various departments of ministries of the government of India. This year in 2023, SSC will release the notification for SSC MTS in the last week of June 2023, inviting eligible class 10 pass candidates to fill MTS and Havaldar vacancies. According to the calendar for 2023, the SSC MTS 2023 online registration will be released with the official notification.

The announcement will be made by the Staff Selection Commission and include all the information regarding the exam, including the application process, important dates, selection process, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, selection process, and other needed updates. Applicants are advised to go through the last year’s SSC MTS NOTIFICATION PDF for an overview until the update for SSC MTS 2023 is released.

SSC MTS Notification 2023: Important Dates

SSC MTS Notification 2023: June 2023 [last week]

Apply dates: Yet to be released.

Last date of payment online or offline: Yet to be released

SSC MTS 2023 Exam Date: September 2023[tentative]

SSC MTS NOTIFICATION 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Candidates must have passed 10th grade from any recognised board, and the age limit is between 18 and 27 years.

SSC MTS NOTIFICATION 2023: APPLICATION FEE

The application fee is Rs 100 for SSC MTS 2023 for all the categories other than people belonging to the SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen category and female applicants, as they are exempted from paying the fee.

SSC MTS RECRUITMENT 2023: SELECTION PROCESS

Candidates applying for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff are required to take a computer-based test, and applicants applying for the post of Havaldar have to undergo a physical efficiency test and a physical standard test other than the computer-based test.

SSC MTS 2023: EXAM PATTERN

The exam pattern will include questions of Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability, problem-solving questions, General awareness, and English Comprehension with different markings for each category.

SSC MTS SALARY 2023

The salary for multi-tasking staff and Havaldar is approximately Rs 18,000, and Rs 1800 is the grade pay. The in-hand salary for SSC MTS and Havaldar lies in the range of 18,000 to 22,000 every month with a Rs 5200 pay band as per the 7th commission.