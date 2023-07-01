Every year, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issues SSC MTS notification to select qualified individuals for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar positions in India’s numerous ministries and departments, as well as in subordinate offices. SSC published the SSC MTS Notification 2023 on June 30, asking qualified 10th-pass candidates to fill in the 1558 MTS and Havaldar positions. With the release of the official notification on June 30, online registration for the SSC MTS 2023 exam has begun.

The released SSC MTS Notification 2023 covers complete information about the examination such as the application process, significant dates, eligibility criteria, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, salary, and much more. Interested candidates should review the detailed SSC MTS Notification pdf by following the link.

Read on for all of the official details regarding the SSC MTS 2023 exam. The information below summarises the SSC Multi Tasking Staff and Havaldar Examination 2023.

Organisation - Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Posts - Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar

Exam Name - SSC MTS 2023

SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 - 1558

Application Mode - Online

SSC MTS Online Registration - 30th June to 21st July 2023

Eligibility -10th pass, 18 to 27 years

Selection Process - Computer-Based Test

Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) (only for the post of Havaldar)

Official website - www.ssc.nic.in

SSC has released the whole schedule for the SSC MTS 2023 exam, as well as the SSC Calendar 2023. With the release of the SSC MTS 2023 Notification, the online registration procedure for the SSC MTS 2023 exam has begun, and the CBT exam will be held in September 2023.

The table below lists all of the crucial dates for SSC MTS Recruitment.

SSC MTS Notification 2023 - 30th June 2023

SSC MTS Apply Online Starts - 30th June 2023

SSC MTS Apply Online Last Date - 21st July 2023

Last Date for Making Online Fee Payment - 22nd July 2023

Last Date for Generation of Offline Challan - 23rd July 2023

Last date for Payment through Challan - 24th July 2023

The window for Application Form Correction - 26th to 28th July 2023

SSC MTS 2023 Exam Date - 1st to 29th September 2023

The Staff Selection Commission has established basic requirements for accepting SSC MTS Application Form 2023 that a candidate must meet. The educational requirements and age limit for SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 are listed below.

Education Qualification (as of 01/08/2023) - Candidates must have passed the 10th class/ Matriculation from a recognised board.

Age Limit (as of 01/08/2023) - MTS- 18 to 25 years

Havaldar- 18 to 27 years.