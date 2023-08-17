SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 Results to Be Announced Soon, Check Previous Year Cut-Offs

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will shortly announce the results of the Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) test 2023. No time or date for the announcement of the result had been provided yet. On the official website, ssc.nic.in, applicants who took the test will be able to view the SSC MTS 2023 results, once they have been released.

SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment exams were conducted in two separate phases. The first phase ran from May 2 to May 19, with the second running from June 13 to June 20. The SSC MTS test was administered in 13 regional languages in addition to English and Hindi.

On June 28, the SSC MTS 2023 answer key was made public, and until July 4, objections could be filed by paying Rs. 100 for each question or answer that was contested. The commission will issue a list of qualified candidates for MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) positions along with the results.

SSC MTS 2023: Marking Scheme

This SSC MTC exam had 20 questions on mathematical numerical aptitude, reasoning ability, and problem-solving. For every accurate response, candidates receive three marks. No marks will be deducted for incorrect responses. The session II paper has 50 questions and has been divided into two portions of 25 questions each– general awareness and English language and comprehension. Candidates will receive three marks for each correct answer and lose one mark for each incorrect response.

SSC MTS 2023: Previous year Cut-offs

The SSC publishes merit lists independently for each state. The cut-offs for SSC MTS 2021-22 for various states are as follows:

State UR OBC EWS SC ST Bihar 93.06 91.44 — — — Uttar Pradesh 81.47 77.77 77.94 73.29 63.82 Jharkhand 82.75 81.01 78.91 73.86 74.58 Odisha 75.43 73.85 75.06 73.36 61.28 West Bengal 81.31 78.02 76.83 78.93 68.78 Karnataka 68.26 67.65 67.9 65.88 56.63 Kerala 79.5 78.65 68.09 71.42 58.33 Chhattisgarh 77.18 76.58 74.19 72.31 — Madhya Pradesh 79.9 76.22 77.47 76.56 65.95 Assam 73.84 72.45 71.6 70.46 61.63 Meghalaya 73.72 72.29 71.5 69.14 — Mizoram 73.78 — — — — Nagaland 72.38 71.95 70.6 67.93 61.13 Delhi 76.38 73.34 71.95 70.75 62.6 Rajasthan 78.74 77.11 73.16 69.24 70.91 Uttarakhand 81.21 78.97 77.57 76.1 — Chandigarh 88.33 82.4 — 77.41 — Rajasthan 78.74 77.11 73.16 69.24 70.91 Uttarakhand 81.21 78.97 77.57 76.1 — Chandigarh 88.33 82.4 — 77.41 — Jammu Kashmir 80.89 79.6 — — — Himachal Pradesh 76.55 75.98 75.79 72.29 — Punjab 76.11 75.25 74.97 72.01 64.33 Andhra Pradesh 78.61 80.42 72.83 74.35 68.67 Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 77.96 76.89 73.97 75.84 59.77 Telangana 73.64 73.25 70.06 70.08 68.95 Goa 72.97 72.01 — 68.96 60.73 Gujarat 70.82 69.98 68.11 66.96 60.22 Maharashtra 70.49 69.59 68.35 66.86 58.85 Haryana 78.25 76.26 77.07 — —

Candidates that pass the SSC MTS 2023 selection procedure will be engaged at pay level 1 according to the seventh Pay Commission’s pay matrix. They would be paid a base salary of Rs 5,200-20,200 with grade pay of Rs 1,800. The examination is conducted for the positions of havaldar, peon, jamadar and chowkidar.