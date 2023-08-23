SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Cards 2023 Released at ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the SSC MTS tier 1 hall ticket 2023. Candidates who are preparing for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2023 can access their admit cards from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. It is important to note that the hall ticket has been issued for the Central Region, North Western Region, and North Eastern Region.

The tier I exam for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 14. The exam will be conducted at several exam centres across the country.

All appearing candidates are advised to carry the SSC MTS tier 1 admit card to the exam centre on the day of the test. Those without it, will not be allowed to enter the hall or appear for the exam. Along with the hall ticket, candidates need to carry a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, pan card, passport, and driving licence, among others.

“Dear candidates please do not multiple download your admit card. In case of multiple download of duplicate admit card, SSC may block you from downloading admit card, further,” read a notice on the main website.

SSC MTS Tier 1 admit card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Admit Card’ section and click on it.

Step 3: Then go to the regional websites to download the SSC MTS Tier 1 hall ticket 2023.

Step 4: Search and click on the required admit card link.

Step 5: As a new window opens, enter your correct login credentials. Click on ‘Search’.

Step 6: The SSC MTS tier 1 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card and download it.

Candidates who successfully pass the tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the SSC MTS tier 2 examination. The SSC MTS tier 1 exam will be administered as a computer-based exam (CBE) with multiple-choice questions. The overall number of marks available in session 1 is 120, whereas the total number of marks available in session 2 is 150. In CBE (session 1), there will be no negative marking, whereas, in CBE (session 2), 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.