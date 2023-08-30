SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2023: Marks Required to Qualify Exam, Expected Cut off Score

SSC MTS result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the result for Multi-Tasking Staff Tier 1 (SSC MTS Tier 1 result) soon. However, an official confirmation by the commission on the date and time of SSC MTS result 2023 is expected to be declared soon. After the result is out, the candidates who appeared for the paper will be able to check through ssc.nic.in. Region-wise links will be issued for the candidates to check the results.

SSC MTS result 2023 can be able to checked using login credentials such as roll number and name. The numbers of the SSC MTS tier 1 exam will be released after the results by the commission. The exam was held in two phases. This paper was conducted from May 2nd to 19th and from June 13th to 20th.

SSC MTS result 2023: How to check

Step 1 - To check the result, go to the homepage of ssc.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the SSC MTS result link and click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3 - The PDF of the result will open

Step 4 - To see the result, the candidate has to enter their roll number.

Step 5 - After this, you will be able to check SSC MTS tier 1 result 2023.

SSC MTS result 2023: Marks Required to Qualify Exam, Expected Cut off Score

As per the notification, candidates will have to score 45 per cent marks in the tier 1 CBT exam to qualify. Those who pass the first round will be able to appear for the tier 2 exam. Those who get good ranks in the tier 1 and tier 2 exam merit lists will be selected. For this, the marks of the candidates should be more than the SSC MTS cut-off marks 2023. After passing the tier 1 and tier 2 exams, the documents of the candidates will be verified. After this, there will be a final selection round. Based on the previous years’ data, this year the cut-off number is expected to be around 70-75 per cent.