SSC Phase X 2022 Declares Additional Result At ssc.nic.in; Know How To Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made an announcement regarding the additional result of the Selection Post Phase X Examination 2022. This update informs the applicants on the selection of additional candidates for further evaluation in different categories. In the matriculation level category, 454 candidates have been chosen to proceed to the next round of scrutiny. Similarly, for the higher secondary (10+2) level, 673 candidates have been shortlisted for further evaluation.

Furthermore, in the graduate and above-level categories, 377 individuals have been selected to advance in the selection process. This additional result has provided candidates with an opportunity to continue their journey in the SSC Selection Post Phase X Examination.

Candidates who are selected for the subsequent stage of scrutiny are required to fulfil certain obligations. They must submit self-attested copies of all supporting documents that validate their educational qualification, experience, category, age, age relaxation, and other relevant information. Additionally, a printed copy of their online application form needs to be submitted to the respective Regional Office(s) associated with their Post Category.

To ensure a smooth process, all document submissions and the application form printout must be completed within a specific timeframe. Candidates have been granted a period of three weeks to complete these requirements, with the deadline set for June 19, 2023. It is essential for the selected candidates to adhere to this deadline in order to progress further in the selection process.

This additional result announcement and the subsequent document submission process provide an important opportunity for the selected candidates to showcase their qualifications and credentials. It serves as a crucial step in the SSC Selection Post Phase X Examination, enabling the evaluation committee to make informed decisions about the candidates’ suitability for the available vacancies.

The Staff Selection Commission remains committed to conducting a fair and transparent selection process, providing equal opportunities to all eligible candidates. The additional result declaration and the subsequent document submission process ensure that deserving candidates have a fair chance to showcase their capabilities and move closer to securing their desired positions.

SSC Phase X 2022: How to download additional results

Step 1- Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2- Locate and click on the “Result" tab on the homepage.

Step 3- Look for the link related to the Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination results and click on it.

Step 4- A PDF file containing the result will be presented on the screen.

Step 5- Review the result and if needed, download it to your device.

Step 6- For future reference, consider taking a printout of the downloaded result.

top videos

Candidates are advised to carefully review the instructions provided by the SSC and ensure that all necessary documents are submitted within the specified timeframe. Following the guidelines and meeting the requirements will enhance their chances of success in the SSC Selection Post Phase X Examination.