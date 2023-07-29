SSC Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited To Fill 1,342 Junior Engineer Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification to fill vacancies in junior engineer (JE) posts. The last date to apply is August 16. Various central government departments such as the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Military Engineer Services (MES), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and others are recruiting for 1,324 positions in various departments.

Applicants can visit the official website and apply for the posts at www.ssc.nic.in.

Important dates:

The application started on July 26.

The last date for applications is August 16.

Correction window: August 17 to 18.

Tentative exam dates for October 9, 10 and 11

Application fees:

Applicants need to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

SC/ST/PWD category applicants are exempt from paying the application fees.

Female applicants and ex-servicemen are also exempted.

Vacancies:

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) (Male candidates only)

JE (C): 431

Je (E&M): 55

Central Public Works Department (CPWD)

JE (C): 421

JE (E): 124

Central Water Commission (CWC)

JE (C): 188

JE (M): 23

Farakka Barrage Project

JE (C): 15

JE (M) 6

Military Engineer Services (MES)

JE (C): 29

JE (E&M): 18

Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)

JE (C): 7

JE (M): 1

National Technical Research Organization (NTRO)

JE( C): 4

JE (E): 1

JE (M): 1

JE- Junior Engineer, (C)- Civil, (M)- Mechanical, (E)- Electrical

Age Criteria:

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the maximum age allowed is 32 years. Age relaxation is applicable as per government policies. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further details.

Education qualifications:

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in Engineering (B.E. or B.Tech.) from a recognised university. Engineering disciplines include civil, electrical, mechanical, quantity surveying and contracting. For further information regarding the educational qualifications for various posts, check the official notification.

Selection Process:

It will involve three stages:

Paper 1 examination

Paper 2 examination

Document verification.

Exam pattern for Paper 1: It includes three sections: general knowledge, general awareness and general engineering (civil, electrical, and mechanical).

Exam pattern paper 2: Questions will be multiple-choice-based and have only technical subjects as per the qualifications of the applicants.

Document Verification:

Class 10 marksheet.

Class 12 marksheet.

Graduation marksheet.

Experience certificate (if any).

Migration certificate.

PWD certificate (if required)

Caste or category certificate (if any)

No objection certificate.